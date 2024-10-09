Community Foundation Wales Appoints New Chair

Community Foundation Wales has announced the appointment of a new chair.

Judi Rhys MBE will be taking over from Alun Evans, who steps down as chair at the end of December, after eight years in the role.

Judi, who has more than 18 years’ experience in senior charity sector roles, joins the Foundation from Tenovus Cancer Care where she spent five years in the role of Chief Executive. During her time at Tenovus Cancer Care, Judi tirelessly campaigned to tackle inequalities and improve outcomes for everyone affected by cancer across Wales.

Judi has worked in the third sector since 2006 in various senior leadership roles in health and social care charities, and as a CEO since 2013. She has held a number of charity trustee roles, including Samaritans Cymru and Alzheimer’s Society. She is a Non-Executive Director at Sports Wales currently and held a similar role at Public Health Wales until 2022. Judi was awarded MBE in 2021 for services to the voluntary sector.

On her appointment, Judi said:

“I am honoured to be selected as the next Chair of Community Foundation Wales. I'm looking forward to working with the wonderful staff and trustees to build on their already impressive impact, supporting grassroots organisations in every corner of Wales. My sincere thanks to the outgoing Chair, Alun Evans for his many years of dedicated service.”

Alun Evans, current Chair of Community Foundation Wales, said:

“I am absolutely delighted that Judi is to succeed me as Chair of Community Foundation Wales. I am totally confident that I am leaving the Foundation in a very safe pair of hands.’’

Richard Williams, Chief Executive, of Community Foundation Wales, said: