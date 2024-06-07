Commemorative Coin Distributor Secures Finance to Support Growth

A leading distributor of commemorative collectable coins and medals has secured finance to support continued growth.

Established in 1997 and headquartered in London and with operations in South Wales, The London Mint Office is a market leading distributor of new and historic commemorative collectable coins and medals which are managed and verified by an in-house team of numismatic experts.

Gambit Corporate Finance acted as lead financial advisor to The London Mint Office Limited in securing a new customer finance facility from Omni Capital Finance.

The London Mint Office is the UK entity of the pan-European collectables group, Samlerhuset. Samlerhuset’s team of 590 employees distributes its catalogue of coins and medals to 14 markets across Europe, delivering an average of 2 million shipments per year.

The Gambit team was led by Jason Evans, (Partner & Head of Debt Advisory) and Harrie Thorrington (Manager). Gambit was responsible for identifying and approaching selected funders, negotiating the terms and project managing the transaction through to completion. The Omni Capital Retail Finance team was led by Andy Paver and Lauren Jones.

Jason Evans said:

“We are delighted to have supported The London Mint Office in securing this new funding package. Greg and his experienced team have cemented the company as a UK market leader, and this facility will help The London Mint Office to deliver on its ambitious strategic growth plan.”

Greg Prosser, CEO – Samlerhuset Group West, said: