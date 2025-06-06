Combinable Crops Review Targets Fairer Returns for Farmers

A new UK Government review aims to tackle unfair practices in the combinable crops supply chain.

Combinable crops, such as cereals (like wheat and barley), oilseeds, and pulses, are harvested using a combine harvester. They provide essential ingredients for food, animal feed and fuel.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said:

“British growers work incredibly hard to produce world-class food, and deserve fair, transparent contracts that reflect that. “This review is a major step forward in giving arable farmers a stronger voice, better protection and fairer returns for the food they produce. “We’re proud of the vital work farmers undertake every day to feed our nation, which is why we’re investing £5 billion – the largest ever budget for sustainable farming.”

The UK Government has appointed former NFU president Baroness Minette Batters to lead reforms. It says that it will collaborate with devolved governments in a bid to develop a fairer, more transparent supply chain.

A formal public consultation will be launched, giving farmers and other stakeholders the chance to share their experiences.