Close Brothers Asset Finance’s Transport Team Strengthens Presence in South Wales

Close Brothers Asset Finance’s Transport team today announced it has appointed Ian Wright to the role of Area Sales Manager to drive the team’s growth plans in South Wales.

Ian has spent the past 25 years providing competitive Finance Lease and Hire Purchase solutions both direct to companies seeking new assets and to those looking to release capital tied up in their existing assets to aid their future growth.

Ian said:

“I began my finance career with Lombard NatWest Commercial Services in 1990 before switching to Asset Finance in 1993, with computer hardware financer Comdisco Inc. and have become expert in tailoring Hire Purchase, Finance Lease and Operating Lease solutions for all types of business, covering all types of assets. “I am driven to provide an excellent service to my clients and to ensure that the solutions I tailor for them match their needs. I am always looking to work with new customers with whom to build long-lasting beneficial relationships.”

Andrew Buswell, Sales Director, for Close Brothers Asset Finance’s Transport division, said: