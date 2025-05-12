Cllr Wayne Carpenter Named New Mayor of Neath Port Talbot

Councillor Wayne Carpenter has been sworn in as the new Mayor of Neath Port Talbot for 2025/26.

Melin born Cllr Carpenter (Neath East), is the son of a Metal Box worker father and a mother who helped provide school meals in Neath for a large part of her life.

For many years Cllr Carpenter administered youth arts and music for the former West Glamorgan County Council and was the administrator for the annual Margam Festival.

A committed Christian, he later became a professional singer, recording four albums and touring the UK, Southern Ireland, the Channel Islands, South Africa and Romania.

After becoming pastor of his home church, Bethel Elim, in Melin, he was ordained as a reverend, serving in Neath for 12 years then in Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil for ten years.

As Regional Youth Director for his denomination for eight years, he encouraged, trained and developed youth work in 42 churches in Wales and the Southwest Midlands. In 2009 he was given the Citizen of The Year Award by Neath Town Council for work with young people and the elderly.

He was sworn in by Neath Port Talbot Council Chief Executive Frances O’Brien at a ceremony as part of the council’s Annual General Meeting at Margam Orangery, where he paid tribute to the work during the past year of outgoing Mayor and Mayoress, Cllr Matthew Crowley and his wife Michelle Crowley.

His Mayoress this year will be his wife, Carol. They have two children, Claire and Christian, and six grandchildren Grace, Layla, Jacob, Reuben, Faith and Isabella.

Cllr Carpenter will raise funds during his mayoral year for these two causes:

Type-1-Derful – A local charity under the umbrella of Diabetes UK, it supports children and their families who have been diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at a young age, organising summer camps and Christmas parties and helping finance some of the treatment needed by children with Type 1 diabetes.

Alzheimer's Society Cymru – Another Welsh charity it seeks to support those diagnosed with Alzheimer's and their families.

Cllr Carpenter said:

“It’s a great honour and privilege for us to be inaugurated as Mayor and Mayoress of Neath Port Talbot Council. “This authority recognises the importance of economic prosperity and works towards making Neath Port Talbot a thriving, forward looking, confident place where people want to live, work and visit – a place where jobs and businesses can flourish. “I could never let this moment pass without thanking my wonderful wife and your new Mayoress Carol. We’ve been married for 50 years this year and can’t think of a better way to celebrate our Golden Wedding Anniversary by becoming your new Mayor and Mayoress.”

Also sworn in at the ceremony were this year’s Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayoress Cllr Alan Lockyer and his wife Jan Lockyer.