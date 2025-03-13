Clean Energy Investment Opportunities Explored in Trade Mission to Copenhagen

Wales Office Minister Dame Nia Griffith highlighted Wales's pivotal role in the United Kingdom’s clean energy goals to Danish companies and potential investors on a trade mission to Copenhagen.

Dame Nia’s three-day visit to the Danish capital came a week after a major £600 million investment deal in Welsh green energy projects between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Bute Energy and Green GEN Cymru was announced. The development of new onshore windfarms planned across Wales by Bute Energy is planned to create up to 2,000 jobs.

The visit highlighted collaboration between Wales and Denmark in renewable energy projects, including Danish companies already investing in offshore wind off the North Wales coast and in the construction of turbines used in onshore and offshore projects across Wales.

Currently, 50% of electricity in Denmark is supplied by wind and solar power.

The UK Government is working with the Welsh Government and industry partners to develop floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea. This would see wind turbines built on floating platforms to take advantage of the wind direction and would play a crucial role in the UK Government’s mission to make Britain a ‘clean energy superpower'. it said.

This technology could support up to 5,300 new jobs and generate up to £1.4 billion for the UK economy.

During her visit, the Minister held a series of meetings designed to bolster cooperation on clean energy and explore investment opportunities. The itinerary included visits to leading Danish institutions and companies, discussions on renewable energy projects, and participation in events celebrating St. David’s Day with a focus on promoting Wales as a hub for clean energy innovation.

Wales Office Minister Nia Griffith said:

“There are tremendous opportunities for partners and investors in Denmark to work with us to boost the clean energy sector in Wales. “I am determined to make sure we achieve our clean energy mission which will bring energy security, drive down energy bills, create good jobs, and help to protect future generations from the cost of climate breakdown.”

Tim Morris, Head of Communications for Associated British Ports, said: