DeepLearnHS Podcast Explores AI’s Role in Transforming the Workplace

DeepLearnHS is launching a new podcast designed to explore how AI is transforming the world of work.

The series kicks off with an inaugural episode, Impact of AI: Hiring, Workforce Management, and Employee Experience, which considers how businesses are using AI to attract, retain and optimise talent.

The podcast is produced in collaboration with Business News Wales as part of the media firm’s podcast production service. Carwyn Jones is the podcast host.

Future episodes will look at AI in skills and training, and AI in education and policy.

Chris Butt, CEO & Founder, DeepLearnHS, said:

“The world of work is rapidly changing, with AI influencing every step of an individual’s journey from the classroom through to recruitment, training and retention across their entire career. “Some organisations are at the forefront of adopting these innovations, whilst others are more cautious in their implementation. With this podcast we want to facilitate discussion, showcase best practice and empower listeners to embrace technology in the knowledge that it can enhance human potential and not replace it.”

The first episode is now available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Listen to the DeeplearnHS podcast series here