Christmas Pop-Up Opportunities at Tenby Market this Festive Season

Local producers, crafters, and artists are invited to bring a fresh touch to the marketplace with festive pop-up stalls at Tenby Market.

Potential stallholders can apply for a single day or book a regular spot right up until Christmas, with prices at just £20 per weekday or £25 for weekends.

It is hoped that this will provide an opportunity for new businesses and those people wanting to ‘dip their toe in the water’. If successful, it’s hoped there will be ongoing opportunities for more pop-up stalls as a regular feature.

Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for independent and artisan producers to reach new customers and add to the festive spirit in our lovely town.”

In addition to the pop-up stalls Pembrokeshire County Council is inviting choirs interested in performing in the market in the lead up to Christmas to get in touch.

The Town Council will be working with stall holders to create a festive atmosphere in the market.

This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

For more information or to request an application form, please email propertyhelpdesk@pembrokeshire.gov.uk