Child of Wales Awards Announce 2025 Event Partner

The Child of Wales Awards has announced their 2025 event partner.

Marketing agency Blue Tiger will play a “crucial role” in amplifying the reach and impact of the awards, organisers said.

The Child of Wales Awards 2025 aims to honour the courage, resilience, and compassion displayed by young individuals. From acts of bravery to outstanding charitable efforts, the awards shine a spotlight on incredible accomplishments of children and young people.

Director Adam Outlaw said:

“Following on from last year's Child of Wales Awards, we are delighted to support again for 2025. As a business, we will always look to the future and we can learn so much from our younger generations as they help us to remember our core values and principles, serving as a beacon of light as to what can be achieved with optimism, ambition, dedication and patience.”

Nominations are open until June 9 2025 and judging will begin in July. A mixture of representatives from the award sponsors, celebrities, and independent advisors will form the judging panel.

Blanche Sainsbury, Founder of the Child of Wales Awards, said: