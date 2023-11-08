Chief Executive Appointed for New Education Body

Adnodd, a new arm’s-length body which will oversee the provision of educational resources in Wales, has appointed Emyr George as its first new chief executive.

Established earlier this year, Adnodd will be the one-stop shop for bilingual education resources. It will oversee the commissioning and provision of high-quality teaching and learning materials to support the Curriculum for Wales, and the roll-out of new qualifications for learners aged 14-16.

Emyr will be joining Adnodd in early 2024 from his current role as Qualifications Policy and Reform Director with Qualifications Wales. He brings a wealth of experience from across the education sector, including eight years at Qualifications Wales and prior experience at Ofqual – the qualifications and exams regulator for England.

More recently, Emyr has been leading on high-profile reforms of qualifications to support the new Curriculum for Wales, including a brand-new set of ‘Made-for-Wales’ GCSEs.

Emyr was named earlier this year as one of the Future Generations Commissioner’s ‘100 Changemakers’ for making a positive impact through his work on qualification reforms.

Speaking of his appointment, Emyr said,

“Having worked in education for many years, I am passionate about giving young people the best possible start in life. I look forward to working with others to give learners and teachers the tools they need to succeed. “It’s essential that learners and teachers can access a wide variety of high-quality materials to meet the needs of a rapidly changing world. Resources in both Welsh and English, that are relevant, engaging and accessible for all learners and which reflect our nation’s diverse cultures. “My first task will be to build a team with the right skills and experience to work with learners, teachers and a whole array of contributors to create the high-quality, bilingual resources that will help bring the new Curriculum for Wales to life for all learners.

Commenting on the appointment, Jeremy Miles MS, Minister for Education and Welsh Language, said,

“With such a strong track record within education, I am delighted that Emyr has been appointed to this role. His experience and expertise will be invaluable in taking Adnodd forward, aligning future educational resources with the Curriculum for Wales and our new qualifications. “I am determined that all our learners are able to access bilingual educational resources of the highest quality – they deserve nothing less. I look forward to working closely with Emyr and the wider Adnodd team to realise our vision of ensuring high standards for all.”

Adnodd has recently been consulting with stakeholders to ensure the body reflects the needs and aspirations of the whole education sector, with further developments due in coming months as it becomes fully operational.