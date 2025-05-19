Charity Spots Still Open for Sold-Out Swansea Half Marathon

The Swansea University Swansea Half Marathon returns on Sunday 8th June, and the event has completely sold out.

Thousands of runners will descend on the city to take on the fast, flat, and scenic course, but for those who missed out on a spot, there’s still time to be part of the race day atmosphere.

Organisers have announced that places are still available through official charity partners, offering runners the chance to take part while making a real difference in the lives of others.

This year’s headline charity is Shelter Cymru, who work hard to tackle homelessness and defend the right to a safe and secure home. Participants can also choose to run for Maggie’s Cancer Care, who offer invaluable support for those living with cancer, or Morgan’s Army, dedicated to support children and their families affected by cancer in Wales.