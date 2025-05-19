Swansea Business logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Peter Lynn 1430 x 145 Leaderboard Ad
Peter Lynn 450 x 460 Sidebar Button Ad
19 May 2025
 SWANSEA 

Charity Spots Still Open for Sold-Out Swansea Half Marathon

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


The Swansea University Swansea Half Marathon returns on Sunday 8th June, and  the event has completely sold out.

Thousands of runners will descend on the city to take on the fast, flat, and scenic course, but for those who missed out on a spot, there’s still time to be part of the race day atmosphere.

Organisers have announced that places are still available through official charity partners, offering runners the chance to take part while making a real difference in the lives of others.

This year’s headline charity is Shelter Cymru, who work hard to tackle homelessness and defend the right to a safe and secure home. Participants can also choose to run for Maggie’s Cancer Care, who offer invaluable support for those living with cancer, or Morgan’s Army, dedicated to support children and their families affected by cancer in Wales.

“Charity runners are the heart of our event,” says Tash Smith, Managing Director at Front Runner Events.

 

“By running for one of our partner charities, participants not only experience the electric race day atmosphere, but also help raise vital funds that have a lasting impact across Wales.”



We Are Hiring- site

Columns & Features:
Swansea
16 May 2025

Our Role in Helping to Shape the Future of Our City
Peter Lynn
16 May 2025

Successfully Retiring From Your Professional Services Business
Peter Lynn
9 May 2025

What is an Opco Propco Structure?
Peter Lynn
5 May 2025

How Can I Protect My Business When I Get Divorced?

More South West Wales Columns

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //