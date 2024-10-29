Chambers Wales Names Gus Williams as Interim CEO

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid has appointed Gus Williams as its interim CEO.

The appointment comes as the Chamber seeks to underpin and further develop its commitment of high quality business support services for its partners and members.

To drive the Chamber’s mission to promote, connect, support and inform businesses in Wales, Gus and the senior team will particularly focus on services such as key events, international documentation, property support and the highly anticipated annual Wales Business Awards in 2025.

Gus is the CEO of leading Welsh chartered accountancy firm Bevan Buckland, and will continue in that role alongside his role at the Chamber. Gus has a background in international banking prior to joining Bevan Buckland and is passionate about supporting Welsh business.

This appointment follows the recent strengthening of the Chamber’s trade team which saw David Peña join as International Trade Manager to assist members, partners and businesses in Wales with their exporting and importing needs.

Gus Williams, interim CEO at Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said:

“Chambers Wales continues to be more than just a business support organisation; it’s a leading voice for business in Wales, playing a vital role in supporting people within our member and partner businesses. “Its international network also makes it uniquely positioned to bring Wales to the world, and the world to Wales. “The key pillars of our support are around our events, which continue to prove extremely popular, international trade support, and of course, our flagship awards. Each of these help to enable people to connect and work together regionally, nationally or internationally. “I am excited to lead the Chamber in its next chapter, and work with the team to use our network and expertise to support businesses in Wales through both good and challenging times as businesses respond to a range of legislative changes, and announcements expected from the Chancellor in Wednesday’s Budget.”

Penny Lock, the Chamber’s Director of Partnerships, said:

“Hundreds of our partners and members have been involved in our engaging and impactful events through the past year. “The Chamber will continue to build and develop this programme in consultation with those partners and members, in particular, the 2025 Wales Business Awards.”

The Chamber has also actively started to strengthen its Board to further reflect the diversity and voices of its membership, and to appoint a new Chair, replacing Paul Clark, who has resigned from the Board.

The Chamber is a membership organisation which supports businesses across 80 per cent of Wales through facilitating connections, upskilling opportunities and trade expertise. It is part of the British Chambers of Commerce and wider global Chamber network.