Chambers Wales Future Plans to Support Businesses in Wales

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid held its annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday November 4, reviewing the year and setting out their exciting future plans to support businesses in Wales.

Chamber members and partners joined the organisation’s President Paul Slevin and Honorary Patron Carwyn Jones for the event, sponsored by Mrs Buckét Cleaning Services and supported by Aspen Waite, at the Gareth Edwards Lounge at Cardiff Arms Park.

During the AGM, the Chamber praised the strength and resilience of Welsh SMEs over the past 20 months and shared how it had proactively supported businesses in 2020/21 through the start of the pandemic and will continue to support businesses as the go-to organisation for complete and comprehensive end-to-end solutions.

Over the last year, the Chamber has maintained steady membership levels. It has significantly increased the number of its Corporate Partners, using this industry expertise to create a trusted network and provide a full portfolio of support, advice, resources and insight to benefit their members.

The Chamber also highlighted how they work to facilitate growth for Welsh business who trade nationally and internationally. Building on their services, the organisation will offer practical and bespoke support in the areas of finance, markets, people and property, the foundations a business requires to operate.

In addition to this, identifying key issues and challenges through ongoing conversations with businesses, the Chamber outlined how it will help SMEs maximise opportunities to accelerate innovation, cultivate skills and build supply chain resilience all while meeting net zero commitments.

Paul Slevin, President of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said:

“The AGM was a brilliant way to share with our members and partners what the Chamber has achieved within the last 18 months and set out how we will continue to support SMEs with the connectivity, capacity and competence that businesses need. “Having been unable to host an in-person event for the whole membership in over a year and half, this year’s AGM was particularly special. “Focusing on innovation, skills and supply chains through the lens of net zero, we are tackling the issues that are challenging businesses. We are in a unique position where we can bring businesses, experts and industry leaders together to discuss best practices and opportunities for growth, as well as the ability to lobby governments for vital business support.”

To conclude the event, members were treated to an exclusive insight into Professor Laura McAllister CBE’s career to date. In conversation with Aspen Waite Radio host Charlotte Richardson, Laura spoke of her inspirational career including her experiences within both the political and sporting worlds this year.