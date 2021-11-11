Caredig, The New Name for Family Housing Association

Family Housing Association, an organisation that provides affordable rented housing and a range of support services to people in South and West Wales, has changed its name to Caredig – pronounced Ca-rae-dig.

Caredig means ‘Kind’ in Welsh, which reflects the organisation’s core purpose of creating better homes and services for communities, putting the delivery of person-centred services first.

Caredig manages over 2,800 affordable homes across the region. Over the years the organisation has diversified and now provides much more than bricks and mortar. With its partners in health, housing and social care, Caredig also contributes to the development of thriving communities providing extra care schemes, supported housing and mental health services.

Marcia Sinfield, Caredig’s Chief Executive, said:

“We are delighted to announce that we are now called Caredig, which is a much better reflection of the housing and support we provide. I’m enormously proud of our staff and we’ve had great feedback that the name, with its link to kindness, really embodies who we are and what we do. “Here at Caredig we’re really excited about the next stage of our journey, we have ambitious plans and are already building new homes and delivering new services so that we can reach more people, making a difference to people’s lives.”

Tenants have also welcomed the change of name, saying that it reflects their experience of the organisation. Jo Ashford, 71, a Caredig tenant living in Morriston, Swansea, said: