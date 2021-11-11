Celebrating a Decade of Campaigning for Women’s Rights

Women’s Equality Network Wales reflects on success and looks to the future

Campaigning for women’s rights in Wales, calling out gender inequality, connecting women’s voices and championing inspirational women throughout Wales, the Women’s Equality Network Wales has much to celebrate. A virtual event, WEN At Ten, is planned for Tuesday 16th November and all are invited to join.

In its relatively short existence, WEN Wales has accomplished many triumphs from building up a coalition of 38,000 supporters who have successfully lobbied the Welsh Government into pledging to incorporate CEDAW (Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women) into Welsh law to producing the first ever manifesto on women’s rights, with a vision of a Wales where every woman and girl is treated equally, lives safe from violence and fear and is given equal rights in the workplace.

Leading the celebrations will be Welsh football icon and the country’s most capped player, Jess Fishlock MBE. Alongside her many footballing achievements, including winning the UEFA Women’s Champions League, she has been awarded an MBE for services to football and the LGBT community. While great steps have been made in gender equality she believes there is more to do, “As someone who is regularly in the spotlight I feel it is really important to speak up as we have a voice and we have a platform. It is important we use it in the continuing fight for women’s rights. The achievements of WEN Wales over the past 10 years have been fantastic but there is always more work to be done, including on issues like online abuse – together we can help create change. I am honoured to launch the new WEN at Ten fundraising campaign and encourage everyone to get involved.”

Jess will be in conversation with another Welsh football legend and friend of WEN, Professor Laura McAllister, who was recently announced as the co-chair of the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales. Also joining the line-up of inspirational speakers will be Jane Hutt MS, Welsh Government’s Minister for Social Justice, Krystal S Lowe, dancer, choreographer, and writer, Professor Uzo Iwobi OBE, founder of Race Council Cymru and Welsh Government’s Specialist Policy Adviser on Equalities, Shavanah Taj, General Secretary of Wales TUC and Auriol Miller, Director of the Institute for Welsh Affairs.

Catherine Fookes Director of WEN Wales added,

“Our vision is clear for Wales, a country where all women and men have equal authority and opportunity to shape society and their own lives. “Over the past 10 years we have been at the forefront of working for a Wales free from gender discrimination, from creating a feminist scorecard to track the Welsh Government’s action to advance women’s rights and gender equality, to helping secure telemedicine for abortion, to empowering women at WEN Cafes and establishing a ground-breaking cross-equalities mentoring scheme to get more women into public and political life. “Looking forward our future goals include legally binding diversity and gender quotas to ensure diverse and equal leadership, a Wales free from sexual harassment and violence against women, seeing CEDAW enshrined in Welsh law, ensuring that caring responsibilities are valued and shared, tackling gender health inequalities, fair finance for women by eradicating the gender pay gap, campaigning for the provision of high-quality, accessible, and affordable care and protecting women from poverty. “We will also be launching our new fundraising campaign WEN At Ten where you can set your own challenge, be it a Workout – perhaps 10,000 steps or a 10km race – or an Extreme challenge such as jumping 10,000m from a plane, or just come and Network at one of our WEN Café virtual events and donate the cost of your coffee and cake. “We are delighted that so many inspirational women are joining us for our celebratory event. We encourage everyone to join us in celebrating all our great achievements together and get excited about our plans for the next 10 years and beyond.”

The WEN At Ten celebratory virtual event will take place on Tuesday 16th November from 1:20pm-3.30pm. To register for the free event please go to:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wen-at-ten-tickets-173635086217 .

For more information about the Women’s Equality Network Wales go to https://wenwales.org.uk/