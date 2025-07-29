Chamber Welcomes Thomas Carroll as Latest Partner

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid has announced that Thomas Carroll has upgraded its membership status to become the business organisation’s latest corporate partner.

Thomas Carroll, established in 1972, is an independent, employee-owned business that provides organisations and individuals with risk management, insurance, wealth management and people services.

The firm has offices in Caerphilly, Swansea, Pembrokeshire, Hereford, Newport, London, and Bristol. In 2023 it became an Employee Ownership Trust.

Through this partnership, the Chamber will provide Thomas Carroll with a platform to support members with tailored risk management solutions that give businesses and individuals peace of mind and reach businesses who may not realise the breadth of support available.

Rhys Thomas, Chief Executive of Thomas Carroll Group, said:

“We’ve always believed that the strongest businesses are those that are deeply connected to their local communities. Becoming a partner of the Chamber was a natural extension of this belief. “Being a partner is more than networking; it’s about contributing to a community where businesses support each other to grow, succeed and stay resilient. We’re proud to play our part, sharing our expertise and building connections that make a real difference.”

Penny Lock, Director of Partnerships and Business Development at Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said: