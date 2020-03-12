Celtic Manor Scoop Best UK Hotel Award

The Celtic Manor Resort is on cloud nine after once again being voted the UK’s Best Hotel at the prestigious Meetings & Incentive Travel Awards in London.

The five-star venue in South Wales has now claimed the Gold Award for the UK’s Best Hotel nine times in the last ten years. The resort held off strong competition from five other shortlisted venues including Chewton Glen (silver) and Coombe Abbey (bronze) to retain the coveted accolade.

Confirming Celtic Manor’s position as the leading destination for events in the UK, the award capped a fantastic evening for the expanding Celtic Collection, which was also a finalist for the first time in the Best Venue Group Meeting Product category.

More than 1,300 guests were welcomed to the glittering gala dinner at London’s Battersea Evolution recently by Welsh TV and radio presenter Gethin Jones.

Celtic Manor Resort Chief Executive Ian Edwards said:

“This has been an exciting year of expansion for Celtic Manor and the Celtic Collection, and we are delighted to be named Best UK Hotel once again. “What is most pleasing about this award is that it is voted for by the industry professionals who are our conference and events clients. This win is dedicated to our entire Resort team who work so hard to create exceptional experiences for our guests. The fact we have now won Gold nine years out of ten is testament to their consistent high standards of service.”

The Celtic Manor Resort is a unique venue for holding conferences and events. Its hotel convention centre can seat 1,500 delegates for a keynote lecture or 900 dining guests for a gala dinner in the Caernarfon Suite.

An additional 31 syndicate and meeting rooms with break-out areas can cater for every event from a small meeting around a table to large presentations for hundreds of people. These facilities are complemented by 400 bedrooms in the Resort Hotel and Manor House, 10 executive Hunter Lodges, additional meeting rooms in two golf clubhouses, three championship golf courses, seven restaurants, luxury spas and team-building adventure activities.

In September 2019, the Celtic Manor Resort opened the new International Convention Centre Wales in a joint venture partnership with Welsh Government. Holding more than 5,000 delegates at a time, ICC Wales is a catalyst to transform Wales as a destination for business events.

The Celtic Collection also launched a new Tŷ Hotel brand in 2019 after acquiring the nearby former Hampton by Hilton at Magor and starting construction on a new Tŷ Hotel Newport at the Coldra Roundabout, which will open in the autumn of 2020.