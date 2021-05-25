CellPath Sign Exclusive Agreement with US-Based Biocare Medical LLC

Newtown headquartered CellPath, a manufacturer and worldwide supplier of products, consumables, and services to aid in cancer diagnostics, has secured the signature of Biocare Medical LLC to become their exclusive distributor in the UK.

Biocare is a major US innovator, becoming the market leader in the development of simultaneous Multiplex Immunohistochemistry tests that provide increased confidence at critical diagnostic decision points, positively impacting patient therapy while accelerating turnaround time.

The agreement will take effect from 1st June and should bring significant growth and job expansion to CellPath.

Commenting on becoming Biocare’s exclusive UK distributor, Philip Webber, Joint Managing Director at CellPath said:

“This is a very exciting opportunity for the company, and we’re delighted that our recent results have given Biocare the confidence to choose us as their best route into the UK market. This opportunity will bring further success to CellPath and lead to additional recruitment for the local market. As a family-business whose roots are based here in mid-Wales, we are delighted with the progress we’ve made, we certainly have an exciting future thanks to the skill, determination, cooperation and loyalty of the CellPath team… we’ve come a long way!”

Jonas Falgen, Biocare Medical’s Sales Director for Europe added: