Celebration Event Marks 65 Years of Progress at Wales’ Largest Port

Over 200 guests, including the First Minister, the Welsh Secretary, and the Chair of the Welsh Select Committee, came together at a gala dinner to mark the 65th anniversary of the creation of the Port of Milford Haven.

Representatives from the Port’s broad stakeholder base including clients, business and community partners, and current and future generations, attended the celebration which provided a moment to pause and reflect but also, importantly, to look forward.

During the evening, a short film was launched which captures the organisation's rich history, alongside a glimpse into the promising future that lies ahead, rooted in the evolution of the nationally critical assets along the Milford Haven Waterway and green industries – Watch the Celebration video here

Milford Haven is a major trust port, the largest port in Wales and the third biggest port in the UK. It plays a critical strategic role in supplying the country with fuel, gas and electricity, with major multi-million investments underway to create a green future. The Port also plays a fundamental role in attracting tourists to Pembrokeshire, while promoting enduring partnerships with many youth, community and environmental groups.

An impressive line-up of speakers set out a clear vision for the Waterway, for Pembrokeshire, and for the region as Wales embraces the opportunities created by a Net Zero future.

“From humble beginnings, the Port has been on a remarkable journey,” reflected Tom Sawyer, CEO of Port of Milford Haven, while expressing his gratitude to all those who have contributed to the journey at the special evening. He added: “As we embark on the next leg of our journey, the gala dinner was an opportunity to pause, reflect and look to the future. Over the past 65 years, we’ve gone from a bustling naval dockyard and fishing port, to become the country’s premier energy port. With our local and global partners, the future is bright: rooted in cleaner fuels, cleaner energy and innovation, with the Haven Waterway acting as green centre for excellence. The century ahead promises a bright future for the generations ahead, based upon fulfilling employment and a just transition to a cleaner future.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford said:

“As the UK’s leading energy port, Milford Haven waterway’s contribution to Wales’s economy, and the UK’s energy security, cannot be overstated. Milford Haven Port has been the foundation for so much of the region’s economic prosperity, with thousands of local people providing the skills to support our natural gas and petrochemical industries. Congratulations to everyone involved on the anniversary and I look forward to many more decades of the Port’s contribution to Wales.”

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said:

“I was delighted to attend this celebration of 65 years of the success for the Port of Milford Haven. It’s now the foremost energy port in the UK – a remarkable achievement. And it was great to hear about the bright future for the Port as it continues to develop. I had the opportunity to set out the UK Government’s ambition for developing floating offshore wind the in Celtic sea, and the investments that we are making to support that vision. Of course the Port of Milford Haven will have a vital role to play in that future and I’d like to thank them for their continued hard work and investment in Wales.”

Rt Hon Stephen Crabb MP, said: