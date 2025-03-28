Cegin y Bobl Leads ‘Food Education Revolution’ in Carmarthenshire Schools

A food leadership programme designed for teachers and community leaders is aiming to roll out Wales-wide.

The scheme began three years ago with an initiative known as Cook24 and is now being carried forward by Cegin y Bobl with ambitions to take it Wales-wide.

The pioneering Cegin y Bobl Food Leadership programme, designed for school teachers and community leaders, is part of a three-pronged approach in conjunction with a Food Discovery programme, and addressing school meals. The goal is to tackle rising obesity, poor mental health, and food insecurity in Wales by equipping communities with practical food skills, early years support, and local leadership, addressing key health inequalities identified in the 2023/24 Hywel Dda Public Health Report.

The programme has its roots in the Square Food Foundation charity based in Bristol. Originally developed by the chef and food educator, Barny Haughton, the programme brings together hands-on cookery, teaching resources, and school-led leadership to embed food as a core part of learning, enabling participants to develop a deeper understanding of what can be done within their own work setting and giving them the confidence and mindset to do it.

Barny has now brought this work to Carmarthenshire, laying the groundwork to expand food education in Wales.

Barny Haughton says:

“Our Food Leadership programme is interactional, provocative and practical. It’s about how to teach cooking and through this simple activity bring the story of food in all its aspects into an unequivocal relevance for everyone: children, teachers and parents, school cooks.”

With community and local business support, including Castell Howell in their provision of cookery equipment and ongoing encouragement, Cegin y Bobl has worked with schools across the county to embrace food leadership in innovative ways:

Ben and Lisa, with support from school governors, have converted an old canteen kitchen into ‘Cegin y Plant, ’a thriving cookery hub where children gain practical skills and confidence. Ysgol Brynaman: Cari Griffiths secured top-quality Carterlite cooking equipment and launched an after-school cooking club that is transforming how children engage with food.

Cari Griffiths secured top-quality Carterlite cooking equipment and launched an after-school cooking club that is transforming how children engage with food. Halfway Primary: Yali and Carys ran an immersive week-long food project, where pupils made butter, bread, soup, and jam before coming together for a celebratory feast.

Yali and Carys ran an immersive week-long food project, where pupils made butter, bread, soup, and jam before coming together for a celebratory feast. Ysgol Y Bedol : Maria Morgan leads monthly cookery sessions, backed by a headteacher committed to investing in kitchen equipment to embed food education for the long term.

: Maria Morgan leads monthly cookery sessions, backed by a headteacher committed to investing in kitchen equipment to embed food education for the long term. Ffwrnes Primary: Lindsay Evans delivers weekly cookery lessons, ensuring every year group gets hands-on food experience throughout the school year.

To date, the organisation has delivered courses to 29 schools, and a total of 49 staff members.