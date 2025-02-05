CCR Energy Awarded £50,000 Agri-Food Technology Challenge Project in Collaboration with Cardiff University

This month marks the start of the first stage of our Agri-Food Technology challenge project which is funded as part of Welsh Government's SBRI Agri-Food Challenge Programme.

The scope of the programme is to explore innovation in Agri-Food technology which has the potential to lead to increased efficiency, productivity and sustainability in Welsh agriculture and agri-food supply chains, delivering environmental benefits and accelerating the transition to Net Zero.

Working with Welsh Government, the SBRI Centre of Excellence, and Cardiff University representatives, our project looks to establish the former Aberthaw coal-fired power as a low carbon destination for sustainable innovation.

“We are immensely grateful to the Welsh Government and the SBRI Agri-Food Challenge Programme for funding this transformative project. This support enables CCR Energy and our partners to pioneer innovative solutions in the Agri-Food sector. By reimagining Aberthaw as a low-carbon destination, we are working to catalyse a shift towards resilient and scalable technologies that benefit both the environment and the economy. This funding is a vital step in showcasing how innovation can rejuvenate post-industrial landscapes while tackling critical challenges like food security and water management.” Said Dr. Bettina Bockelmann-Evans from CCR Energy when asked about the project.

This development aims to set Aberthaw as a model for global transformation anchored by advanced Agri-Food Technology solutions and sustainable practices that will showcase modular farming technology and water management systems that can operate autonomously in post-industrial rural landscapes.

Dr. Pauline Found from Cardiff University said:

“I think this project is hugely exciting, it focuses on the regeneration from the coal power station to the sustainable future covering both power and food, what also excites me is developing something that can be a showcase, because we have to engage, we have to excite and we have to warden it so that everybody can understand what is possible in the future and what we’re trying to achieve while looking to achieve full sustainability.”

The Phase 1 project is a three-month research, development and feasibility study assessing the site potential for sustainable transformation, engaging stakeholders and partnerships, analysing technological integration, developing a scalable and replicable model, and creating a roadmap for implementation to ensure project success.