Cardiff Business Club is, and always has been, connecting organisations and sharing inspiration via our members and our world class speakers.

Established in 1912, their objective has always been simple: to offer an environment where members can connect with decision makers from across the private, public and charitable sectors to support and promote their businesses.

 

2 December 2024

CBI Chair Welcomes Economic Announcements for Wales

CBI chair Rupert Soames OBE has welcomed two major announcements made at the CBI Annual Dinner in partnership with Cardiff Business Club.

The Welsh Secretary and the First Minister of Wales came together for the first time at the event, held at Glamorgan Cricket Club.

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens hailed the formation of a new economic advisory group which brings together business, government and academia as an opportunity to “rekindle Wales’ proud industrial roots” with new jobs and regeneration.

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan unveiled a major investment summit for Wales in 2025, telling Business News Wales “we are open for business” and that the Welsh Government is “very keen to forge a very strong relationship with the business community”.

Rupert Soames told Business News Wales that the event had been a great success.



