Cavefish Awarded Exclusive License to Deliver ChatGPT Training in Wales

A Cardiff-based AI specialist has been awarded an exclusive license to deliver a series of ChatGPT and MS Copilot workshops in Wales.

Cavefish will be working alongside AI expert Kyle Balmer to deliver a series of one-hour workshops to help individuals and businesses enhance their knowledge of AI and how to effectively apply this in various profession scenarios.

The course, which has been developed by Kyle Balmer and delivered in more than 150 sessions in the past 12 months, will be exclusively delivered in Wales by Cavefish’s CDO, Jon Prescott.

Jon has more than 30 years’ of digital experience and now heads up the business’s data and artificial intelligence operations, which services a range of clients across a range of industries in the UK.

The company says that while ChatGPT is growing rapidly in popularity, only about 2% of the UK are actively using it, compared to 7% in the US. This is despite 85% of Brits being aware of AI language models such as ChatGPT, Google Bard and Bing Chat. However, it is recognised as an effective tool to help individuals and businesses in generating human-like content using artificial intelligence for improved engagement.

Jon Prescott, CDO at Cavefish, said: