CatSci Announces Strategic Acquisition of Chromatography Provider

A Cardiff innovation partner for medicines development has acquired a specialist chromatography business.

CatSci is dedicated to breaking down the silos in small molecules, TACs, glues and oligonucleotides CMC development to accelerate the delivery of life-changing medicines to patients.

It has acquired Reach Separations a specialist chromatography provider for the analysis and purification of therapeutics. The acquisition was supported by Keensight Capital.

CatSci said the acquisition would allow it to offer its global customers access to holistic chromatographic services that will aid them from discovery through to manufacture, catering to full asset development or standalone projects. Additionally, it said, the company’s enhanced separation science offering will provide the highest quality analysis for customers.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in CatSci’s growth strategy as the company continues to enhance its CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls) capabilities to add strategic value to their partnerships with customers.

Dr Ross Burn, CEO at CatSci, said:

“’We are excited to welcome Reach Separations into the CatSci Group. The need for solving complex analytical problems while meeting the ever-evolving regulatory demands is growing fast. Joining forces with Reach gives our customers access to end-to-end coverage of the analytical development lifecycle, taking them from discovery through to manufacture, and ultimately enabling them to help patients in need.’’

Peter Ridgway, Business Development Director and Founder at Reach Separations, said:

“Becoming part of the CatSci Group will enhance and strengthen Reach Separations’ ability to provide excellence in chromatography, delivering strong growth for the company and expanding separation science into new markets. Integrating our technologies and expertise across both discovery and development will provide a one-stop-shop for analysis and purification.”

James Mitchell, Partner at Keensight Capital, said: