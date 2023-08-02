Castle Green Expands its Partnerships Team to Support Affordable Housing Provision

With deals in place to deliver more than 800 affordable homes across eight sites, Castle Green Homes has welcomed a new recruit to support the growth of its Partnerships business.

Emma Jenrick has joined Castle Green as partnerships manager, based at Preston Brook, working alongside partnerships director Eoin O’Donnell.

Her role includes completing land appraisals and developing relationships with housing associations partners.

“After seven years with my previous company, I was eager to take the next step in my career and was seeking a new challenge. Given Castle Green’s strong reputation within the industry, I felt this was a great opportunity for me to join a successful and expanding business.”

Emma explained,

“It’s Castle Green’s aim to be the partner of choice for housing associations, and through the utilisation of my existing relationships and the forging of new, I hope to assist in achieving this.”

In the Northwest of England, Castle Green Partnerships is set to deliver 589 homes, including a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership properties, in partnership with Torus, at sites in Crewe, Daresbury and Congleton and in Thornton.

While in North Wales, a partnership with Adra is providing 269 affordable new homes in Meliden, Drury, Denbigh and Prestatyn.

The company is in talks with other housing associations with a view to helping them deliver affordable housing.

“In partnering with Castle Green, housing associations have the reassurance of working with a housebuilder that is tried and tested, with a solid reputation for quality. We aim to collaborate from an early stage with our partners so we can maximise land potential and in turn increase their yields.” Emma said. “Our affordable product mirrors that of our private sale externally, creating homes and communities’ that tenants and purchasers can be proud of.”

Castle Green is targeting delivering 30% of the homes it builds through the Partnerships model. Rather than tender to build affordable homes for housing associations, the company looks to identify land opportunities and take them through the planning process, following which they deliver affordable homes under land and build package deals with housing associations.

“The Partnerships model can provide a steady income for the business with a degree of certainty, as opposed to private sales which are more dependent on market conditions. It’s prudent to utilise both revenue streams and to enable partnerships to support other operations” Emma added. “From a social perspective, with the demand for affordable housing constantly increasing, I believe it’s important that we continue to provide high quality and efficient affordable homes for those that need them”.

Emma, 33, from Chester, has worked in the housebuilding and construction industry for over a decade including as an assistant buyer, quantity surveyor and commercial lead.

Her qualifications include a degree in business studies from the University of Manchester, a HNC in construction and the built environment and a Masters in project management in construction from the University of Salford.