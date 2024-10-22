Castle Dairies Welsh Salted Block Butter launches nationally in Sainsbury’s

South Wales-based butter manufacturer Castle Dairies has announced the nationwide launch of its award-winning Welsh Salted Block Butter (250g) in Sainsbury’s stores across the UK.

Following its success in Welsh retailers, the move marks the first time that Castle Dairies’ butter will be available to customers across the country.

Castle Dairies, a family-run business in Caerphilly with over 50 years of butter-making expertise, has built a strong reputation for producing high-quality Welsh dairy products. Their Welsh Salted Block Butter has already won acclaim, including a Great Taste Award.

As part of the launch, Castle Dairies has also introduced its refreshed brand design, featuring a modern look that reflects the company’s heritage and dedication to quality.

Nigel Lloyd, Managing Director of Castle Dairies, said: