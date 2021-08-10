Careers Wales Launches New Job Matching Service Pilot

Job Match at Working Wales is a new service offered to employers, which connects employer vacancies with suitable job seekers.

Running until 31 March 2022, employers will be able to register their vacancies with Working Wales who will source suitable applicants from its pool of job seekers. It will consider factors such as geographical locations, experience and skills to directly match them with suitable roles.

Employers can expect support in raising awareness of their vacancies, identifying suitable candidates, and information on Welsh Government funding and other support initiatives.

The scheme is funded by the Welsh Government, supporting its Employability Plan and post COVID-19 recovery work. It follows the launch of the Young Person’s Guarantee earlier this summer, the Welsh Government’s plan to provide anyone who is unemployed and under 25 with the offer of work, education, training, or support for self-employment.

Previously, Working Wales, which is delivered by Careers Wales, was primarily focused on helping customers improve their employability. Now, it will also proactively contact employers about available roles and identify suitable applicants from its job seekers database.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said:

“As part of our ambitious recovery plans, we are determined to ensure there is no lost generation in Wales. “We are working with organisations to ensure that people don’t just find a job, but a good job. Working Wales is changing people’s stories by helping them find work, to upskill and access funding and training opportunities. Matching talent with the right jobs is critical to our mission to move the Welsh economy forward. “This pilot project offers smart support with skilled Working Wales advisers linking those seeking work to employers with vacancies. I hope individuals and employers will take up this targeted support from Working Wales.”

Working Wales has recently started working with Bala-located Cake Crew, the largest independent manufacturer of private label cupcakes in the UK.

Cake Crew HR manager, Terri Roberts, said:

“We’ve only been supported by Working Wales for a couple of weeks but have built up a great relationship in a short space of time. They’ve been very helpful and everyone is really friendly. “We have a number of vacancies and are looking forward to working closer with the team to help us find the right people as it’s important to us to employ those who are not only suited to the role, but also the company.”

Mandy Ifans, head of employment advice at Careers Wales said:

“Whether you’re looking for a new challenge or are unemployed, searching for work can be a daunting and deflating process, especially when we are faced with the possibility of rejection. “Not only will this scheme directly match job seekers with suitable available roles, but also help people explore career avenues they may not have considered accessible or relevant to their skillset before.”

Employers with vacancies looking for the right candidate can contact [email protected] or call 0800 028 4844.

Job seekers can contact Working Wales for help finding suitable vacancies and support during the application process.