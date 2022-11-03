Care Jobs Available In Cardiff With Award Winning Home Care Agency

Leading home care provider Helping Hands is looking for visiting and live-in carers in the Cardiff area. Experts in supporting customers to remain independent at home, Helping Hands have over 30 years of experience with complex care needs, companionship, home-help, and lifestyle support.

Carers prefer working for Helping Hands – and that’s official. Reviews on employment platform Glassdoor show that 76% of Helping Hands carers have a positive business outlook, 81% would recommend them to a friend seeking employment, and 94 % approve of their CEO. Helping Hands consider their carers to be the heart of the business as they are the people who are delivering the frontline care to their customers. Carers are supported to achieve and exceed their potential, seek promotion, and achieve their career goals, with carers glowing in praise for the what the company achieves.

“I've only been with HH for 7 months but feels like I have been a part of this team for years. I feel so valued. I received the hours I wanted, and I have been working non-stop. I can't imagine not working for HH. I look forward to my job every day.” “Training was fantastic. Helping Hands is a great company and provides new staff with all the training required for their new role. Would highly recommend.”

Helping hands focusses on kindness in its care delivery, and promotes its ethos through company values, including:

Person-centred care

A foundation of kindness

Treating customers as if they were family

Delivering excellence every time

Helping Hands carers work on either a visiting or live-in care basis, spending time with their customers as their needs and condition require. Some customers are happy with a carer popping in for an hour or two across the week, some need help every day, and many customers have their carer living in their home. Tasks can include preparing meals, doing housework, undertaking personal care, accompanying customers out of the house, and medication administration, meaning no two days are ever the same. Supporting another person to remain living independently in their own home is one of the most rewarding roles possible, but Helping Hands look after their carers too – with pay rates that are higher than the industry average, accrued holidays, guaranteed hours contracts, a free Blue Light card, and much more.

To discover more about working for one of the UK's foremost care companies

