Care Home Closure and Loss of 30 Beds is a “Disaster”, says Social Care Leader

The crisis in social care has claimed another victim with the closure of a care home in the Wrexham area.

Mario Kreft MBE, the chair of Care Forum Wales said the loss of the 28 much-needed beds at Trewythen Hall Care Home in Gresford was a disaster for the vulnerable residents and their families.

The home closed its doors just before Christmas after working with Wrexham County Borough Council to find alternative accommodation for the residents.

It comes at a time when hospitals like the Maelor in Wrexham are at breaking point because of so-called bed-blocking with patients unable to be discharged after their medical treatment has been completed.

As a result, there are very few hospital beds available for incoming patients, many of whom have to endure being kept in ambulance outside or on trolleys in corridors for hours on end.

Things are so bad that the Welsh Government has been urging hospitals to discharge patients without the usual care packages being prepared – something that has been challenged by the British Medical Association.

Domiciliary care providers in Wrexham are also struggling and Care Forum Wales revealed several had handed back their contracts to the borough council because they were not economically viable and a shortage of staff.

In a message to families, Trewythen Hall, which opened in the early 1980s, said they had had been forced to shut their doors because they were not able to recruit enough workers.

According to Mario Kreft, the problems in recruiting and retaining staff were affecting the whole of the social care sector and he feared other care homes would be following suit in shutting their doors.

The root cause, he said, was that the fees paid by local authorities and health boards were “unrealistically and irresponsibly low” and meant that providers were not able to pay front line staff what they deserved.

The upshot was that works were leaving the sector in droves for better paid jobs elsewhere and it was proving “incredibly difficult” to recruit new staff in their place.

The situation had been made even worse by the unprecedented pressures of the pandemic which had left staff exhausted.

It was a sentiment echoed in the statement from Trewythen Hall which said:

“Trewythen Hall Care Home service has faced a long-term recruitment challenge since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made staffing our care home consistently to the appropriate levels, reliant on agency carers or overtime shifts from our amazing staff.

“Despite our best efforts to attract qualified carers to the home, we have been unable to solve this recruitment challenge.”

“Trewythen Hall began expansion and refurbishing works in 2019, to modernise all facilities and bring all the residential care bedrooms to above regulatory size.

“Sadly, access and material shortages during the pandemic only allowed us to complete a handful of the bedrooms.

“In light of the ongoing issues in operating as residential care service in the present environment, we have made difficult decision to close the care service…”

Mr Kreft said: