Care Group Acquisition Sees It Expand Supported Living Services into Wales

Iris Care Group has acquired ALP Supported Living Services Ltd, expanding the group’s long-standing Supported Living division into Wales with four new specialist supported living services.

Cardiff-based Iris Care Group is the largest specialist complex care group operating in Wales and the South West of England. With an experienced team of more than 1,700 staff, the group provides the full pathway of care for adults with complex support needs through its 58 services including specialist hospitals, residential homes, supported living services, specialist educational needs college, and nursing care services.

ALP Supported Living Services has provided high quality supported living services for adults across South Wales for more than two decades.

With this acquisition Iris Care Group said it strengthened its well-established Supported Living division, which already includes 31 services operating across Gloucestershire and Wiltshire, adding a further four services and launching the supported living division into Wales.

The acquisition forms part of a wider growth plan for Iris Care Group. The group is looking to further expand its services and grow the organisation through the acquisition and development of new, robust, specialised care and treatment services for adults with complex needs across the UK.

Andy Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Iris Care Group, said:

“We are delighted to acquire ALP Care and Support, enabling us to deliver high quality supported living services across South Wales. With such a strong supported living division already established in England, we are excited to expand our knowledge and expertise to deliver the same outstanding services in Wales. “As our organisation continues to grow, we are actively seeking to acquire more businesses which further expand our network and service offering.”

Andrea and Leanne Bayliss, Directors of ALP Supported Living Services Ltd, said: