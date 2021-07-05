Cardiff’s Bid to Become One of the UK’s First Equality Cities

FOR Cardiff has been elected as Cardiff’s Business Improvement District (BID) for the second time with ambitions that include plans to turn the Welsh capital into one of the UK’s first equality cities.

More than £7 million will now be invested in Cardiff over the next five years to help improve the capital.

After receiving 300 yes votes, the renewal ballot saw FOR Cardiff get the green light to deliver their ambitious plans to help the capital recover post-pandemic.

Huw Llewellyn, FOR Cardiff’s Chair of the Board, said:

“We’re thrilled that the BID has the support of so many businesses throughout the city centre. We represent such a diverse and expansive range of businesses, and we worked closely with them to develop a new five-year plan based on their feedback and suggestions.”

“Our business plan was extremely well received and generated an overwhelmingly positive response from our members. They felt we’d taken the time to understand the improvements they wanted to see in the city and have created solutions to help their businesses move forward.”

FOR Cardiff will continue to offer support to businesses across the city centre, deliver the Night Marshal team, the city centre gift card, Cardiff Against Business Crime’s City Net Radio scheme, employee discounts, events, The Card, as well as Christmas marketing and events.

Huw continued:

“I know the team are excited to start working on our new plan and are motivated to get things moving for the city. We’ve made a promise to our businesses and over the next five years, we’ll continue to work exceptionally hard to deliver on it and make things happen.”

“There’ll be no resting on our laurels, as we look forward to the next five years and supporting our members and the people who use the city for work, pleasure or their business through recovery post pandemic. We will continue to collaborate with key partners and stakeholders to provide support and make improvements that benefit both our businesses, the city and all the people who use it.”

“We want to thank our businesses for putting their trust in us and allowing us to deliver on an exciting new phase for Cardiff city centre.”

The news follows Swansea BID (Business Improvement District) success in securing a Wales record-breaking 4th term.