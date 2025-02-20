Cardiff’s £17m City Square Development Approved

Plans to turn the site of the former Debenhams store in Cardiff into a new city square have been approved.

The £17 million investment from Landsec aims to create a “vibrant, cultural place for residents and visitors”. Demolition is already underway on the site.

The proposal follows extensive engagement with more than 5,000 people across the local community, including recent research by Landsec which suggested that 75% of respondents think access to nature and green space should be a priority for developers. The square will be landscaped with new trees and a diverse mix of native planting, boosting biodiversity and access to quality nature in the city centre.

Plans for the pedestrianised city square include new play places with a water fountain splash pad, aimed at supporting Cardiff’s credentials as the UK’s first UNICEF Child Friendly City. The square will also have an open space with a stage. The space could potentially host markets, local street food vendors and other events.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, said:

“Receiving approval is a huge milestone in this landmark development, and we’re delighted that Cardiff City Council and the community have recognised the positive impact that this space will have on the city. “A new city square will be revolutionary for this part of Cardiff, giving locals and visitors even more reason to spend time at St David’s and in the city centre. Combined with the recent and upcoming arrival of so many exceptional brands, this is a truly exciting time for St David’s and Cardiff.”

The square marks the next step in a successful period of growth for St David’s, with a number of brands recently making their Welsh debut at the centre. Global fashion retailer Pull&Bear, British womenswear brand Sosandar, and Danish homeware store Sostrene Grene have all chosen St David’s for their first Welsh stores in late 2024, soon to be joined by American fast food restaurant Carl’s Jr, expected to open in spring 2025.

Sportswear retailer JD will also be opening a 32,000 sq ft new store later this year and hot chocolate specialists Knoops are set to join the retail mix at the centre in the coming months.

St David’s is aiming to open the square to the public in 2026.