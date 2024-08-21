Cardiff Airport Welcomes Growth this Summer

It has been a strong summer season so far with flights in and out of Cardiff Airport proving very popular with customers.

Tens of thousands of people have already used their National Airport for Wales to go on holiday or visit family and friends, with more expected in the coming weeks.

The Airport is now gearing up for a busy August Bank Holiday weekend.

This year, our customers have more choice to fly local and go global.

The top 10 most popular destinations from Cardiff Wales Airport this summer are:

Alicante – (TUI, Vueling & Ryanair)

Malaga – (TUI, Vueling & Ryanair)

Amsterdam – (KLM)

Majorca – (TUI)

Dublin – (Ryanair)

Tenerife – (TUI & Ryanair)

Belfast – (Aer Lingus)

Dalaman – (TUI)

Antalya – (TUI)

Algarve – (TUI & Ryanair)

Our airline partners have responded to the strong demand from passengers:

TUI has put on sale an extra 12,000 holidays this year

Vueling has added more flights to Malaga in September and October

Ryanair is continuing Tenerife in the winter

There is more to come as PLAY airlines takes off from Cardiff in October. The low cost Icelandic airline will operate two weekly flights direct to Keflavík, starting 10 October for six weeks.

PLAY also has connecting flights to New York, Boston, Baltimore, Washington and Toronto from its Keflavík hub.

At the Airport, our teams and partners recently opened two brand-new catering facilities in our departure lounge.

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Wales Airport, said: