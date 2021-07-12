Cardiff Retains Small Business Charter

Cardiff University has reaffirmed its commitment to helping small businesses build post-pandemic prosperity in Wales.

Cardiff Business School has successfully retained its Small Business Charter accreditation, awarded by the Chartered Association of Business Schools (CABS) for a further five years.

The agreement recognises the role Business Schools and their associated universities play in supporting small businesses, entrepreneurs, start-ups and student enterprise.

As one of two accredited business schools in Wales, Cardiff is now eligible to participate in the UK Government’s new Help to Grow scheme, providing tailored practical management training for small businesses on a heavily subsidised basis.

The recent Charter reaccreditation assessment panel visit was attended by organisations including the Federation of Small Businesses and the Institute of Directors Wales, and representatives from small businesses who partner with the business school and entrepreneurial students, including those with their own start-ups.

Ben Cottam, Head of Wales at the Federation of Small Businesses, said:

“We’re very pleased that Cardiff Business School has again gained the Small Business Charter. As we re-grow and develop our economy, the need to pair businesses with the expertise to be found in institutions like Cardiff Business School has never been more important. These are important partnerships which are important for our economy and for developing entrepreneurship and innovation. We’re delighted to be able to continue our own work with the school under the banner of the Charter.”

Professor Colin Riordan, President and Vice-Chancellor, Cardiff University, said:

“We are delighted that Cardiff Business school has been reaccredited by CABS. This prestigious accolade recognises the University’s ongoing commitment to supporting the small business community and the local economy as well as developing the next generation of entrepreneurs and helps us realise our Civic Mission strategy to engage with our communities and contribute to post-pandemic recovery in Wales. The ability to take part in Help to Grow, enabled by Small Business Charter accreditation, will further enhance our ability to connect with and support small businesses throughout Wales and further afield.” “From winter 2021, entrepreneurs, start-ups and student enterprises will be able to work alongside us at our state-of-the-art sbarc | spark building on Cardiff Innovation Campus. Here, we will provide academic and professional support to help small business turn great ideas into tomorrow’s real-world processes and products that bring benefits to wider society.”

In making the award, the Small Business Charter highlighted:

Cardiff Business School’s proactive support for entrepreneurialism within the student body by offering a wide range of opportunities including placements, engagement with entrepreneurs, and consultancy activities.

Cardiff Business School’s Public Value ethos as a driver for its focus on serving small business, social enterprise, and local communities. This work has extended into the School’s own procurement strategy, which has lowered barriers to entry for local small business and connected with the school’s impressive small business research outputs and Knowledge Transfer Partnerships.

In awarding the reaccreditation, Cardiff Business School was also recognised as an exemplar for its integrated research on Enterprise and Innovation, as well as its Public Value ethos and associated initiatives.

Professor Rachel Ashworth, Dean of Cardiff Business School said:

“We’re extremely proud of our research, teaching and engagement in the field of small business and entrepreneurship, and delighted to have been reaccredited by CABS for a further five years.

“The exemplar accolades for public value and research are testament to the committed and collaborative relationships colleagues have fostered with our small business, social enterprises and co-operative communities here in Cardiff, across Wales and throughout the rest of the UK.”

For more information about Cardiff Business School’s work to support small businesses, visit: https://www.cardiff.ac.uk/business-school/about-us/for-business/supporting-small-business-and-entrepreneurs

For more information about sbarc | spark, go to: https://campaigns.cardiff.ac.uk/innovation-campus