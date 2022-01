Giovanni Malacrino is one of Cardiff’s most well-known restauranteurs. Malacrino, who first opened the Hayes restaurant in 1983 is known for attracting a loyal customer base including the likes of Tom Jones, Shirley Bassey and Luciano Pavarotti.

In an interview with Business News Wales, Malacrino takes us back to his humble beginnings and explains how he has achieved success in business and what legacy he wants to leave for his children.