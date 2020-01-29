Cardiff Performing Arts School Ambitious Growth Plans

The Cardiff franchise of a global network of part-time performing arts schools has ambitions to grow by 150 per cent over the next five years, after coming under new ownership.

Stagecoach Performing Arts Cardiff, which teaches children to sing, dance and act, has been bought by experienced teacher Kate Davies after she secured funding from NatWest.

Kate has worked at Stagecoach for over 15 years and decided to purchase the franchise when the existing owner wanted to sell in November. The franchise currently operates from two schools in Leckwith, Cardiff, and teaches 120 children between the ages of four and 18 across both sites.

Over the next five years, Kate hopes to cover the entire Cardiff territory by opening a further three locations across the city. The next site, which will be based in North Cardiff, is expected to open in January 2021.

The additional sites mean Stagecoach Cardiff will be able to increase its student capacity from 120 to nearly 300 places, as well as expanding its team of experienced dance, singing and drama teachers from 10 to more than 20.

Founded in 1988, Stagecoach Performing Arts has grown to a 350-strong group of franchisees teaching over 1 million children through weekly classes and holiday workshops across the globe.

Speaking on the purchase of Stagecoach Cardiff, new owner Kate said:

“I’ve worked at various Stagecoach schools in South Wales for the past 15 years and have been working at Stagecoach Cardiff since 2018. I’ve watched it grow to become the performing arts school it is today, offering high-quality training in a fun and inclusive environment. “I have big ambitions for the franchise over the next few years, with hopes to have locations covering the entire Cardiff region. I want to make sure any child in Cardiff seeking to secure a place at Stagecoach can do so.”

Andrew Tummon, NatWest Relationship Manager, said: