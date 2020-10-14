Cardiff Lawyer One of the UK’s ‘10 Leading Franchise Lawyers’

Stephen Thompson, Head of Franchising at Cardiff commercial law firm Darwin Gray has been listed as one of the top leading franchise lawyers in the UK.

The latest issue of What Franchise, part of a leading franchise media brand, features top franchise lawyers across the UK. The only Wales-based lawyer to feature, Stephen is Head of the specialist Franchising team at Darwin Gray. The team provides legal guidance and support for both franchisors and franchisees, from setting up or buying a franchise to managing employees and dealing with disputes to expanding or selling.

An Affiliate member of the British Franchise Association (BFA), Stephen has over 20 years’ experience in the franchising industry and regularly speaks at franchising industry events. In September 2019, Stephen won the Silver award for Supplier of the Year at the inaugural Approved Franchise Association (AFA) Awards. He is also the Regional Chair for the South West & Wales EWIF (Encouraging Women into Franchising) branch.

Stephen said:

“I was delighted to be featured among the top franchising lawyers in the UK. I work with many franchise clients, both franchisors and franchisees, helping to add value to their businesses and finding the best route to market for them. “During this particularly tough time for businesses, franchising offers an opportunity for business growth as well as an alternative path for those who may have found themselves unemployed due to the pandemic. It is a pleasure to support those looking to start out or expand through franchising”.

Editor of What Franchise, Jeff James said: