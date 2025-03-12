Cardiff Business   |

12 March 2025
Cardiff

Cardiff Hair Salon Celebrates Legends Award Win

A hair salon established in the 1960s has been honoured with the prestigious Legends Award at the Cardiff Life Awards 2025.

The awards ceremony took place at Cardiff City Stadium, recognising outstanding businesses and individuals who make a lasting impact in Cardiff.

The Legends Award, a new special recognition category reserved for Cardiff-based businesses that have operated for more than 20 years, was awarded to Simon Constantinou of O. Constantinou & Sons in recognition of his exceptional contributions, innovation, and dedication to the hair industry and the community.

The judges commended the salon’s continuous evolution, stating:

“This dynamic super salon continues to innovate, building its offer and reputation on the soundest of foundations.”

O.Constantinou & Sons is no stranger to success at the Cardiff Life Awards, having previously won the Hair & Beauty Award three times in 2019, 2022 and 2024.

O.Constantinou & Sons has been at the forefront of creative styling, exceptional customer service, and cutting-edge techniques since the 1960s.

In his acceptance speech, Simon Constantinou expressed deep gratitude to the salon’s loyal customers, dedicated long-standing staff, and, most importantly, his father, who founded the business in the 1960s with just £7 in his pocket.

He reflected on the journey, saying:

“Whatever we've achieved since is nothing compared to what my parents accomplished when they came over and built this opportunity for us. Their determination and sacrifice laid the foundation for everything we have today.”



