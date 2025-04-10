Cardiff Business   |

10 April 2025
Cardiff

Cardiff Gym Specialist Announces Partnership with Olympic Medallist

A gym design and installation company has announced a partnership with Taekwondo Olympic silver medallist Caden Cunningham.

Caden is joining forces with Cardiff-based Absolute Performance as its newest brand ambassador.

Caden, 21, has secured international titles since the age of 12, including becoming the youngest-ever heavyweight European champion. Following his triumph at the 2024 Paris Olympics, he is exploring the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) while continuing to develop his Taekwondo.

Harry Tafota-Nash, Managing Director at Absolute Performance, said:

“We're beyond thrilled to welcome Caden to the Absolute Performance family. He’s a powerhouse – both in the ring and as a role model. Supporting him on his journey while also benefiting from his experience and insights is an incredible opportunity. Together, we’re raising the bar in strength and conditioning for elite athletes.”

Caden added:

“It’s fantastic to be working with Absolute Performance, a company that’s making waves in the fitness industry. Their expertise in gym design and installation is second to none. I can’t wait to contribute fresh ideas and help motivate others to push their limits and chase their dreams.”

Absolute Performance was the official gym equipment supplier to Team GB for the Paris 2024 Olympics. It is now installing a state-of-the-art gym at Caden’s local Taekwondo club.



