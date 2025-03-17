Cardiff Council Outlines Future Plans for Hubs and Libraries

Cardiff Council has unveiled a new strategy for the city's ‘one-stop-shop' facilities.

The Hubs and Libraries Strategy 2024 – 2029, which is due to be considered by the authority's Cabinet, sets out the vision for hubs and libraries to deliver high quality services and support to meet the specific needs of each community, with aims to:

Inspire and promote the enjoyment of reading, learning, creativity and culture

Provide accurate and trusted sources of specialist advice and information

Ensure support is available to those most impacted by the rising cost of living

Enable access to technology and digital formats, supporting greater digital inclusion

Support people to upskill, secure sustained and higher paid employment

Provide children and young people with opportunities to achieve their full potential

Helping everyone to live well

Deliver diverse volunteer programmes that provide people with improved skills, experience and social connections

Provide vibrant, welcoming, inclusive community and specialist spaces – a safe and social space for all

Ensure that communities that need it benefit from Hub services and seek opportunities to extend provision.

The strategy shows that more than two million visits were made to Cardiff hubs and libraries last year.

Almost 16,000 new members joined the city's library service, 1.9 million book loans were issued, more than 78,000 new books were bought and 175,000 children and adults attended events in hubs and libraries in 2023/24.

More than £20 million in previously unclaimed benefits as well as more than £1 million of one-off payments were identified by the Advice team supporting citizens in the city, some 6,607 people attended training sessions and more than 105,000 people received support from the Into Work Service in hubs and libraries.

Ninety-six per cent of customers surveyed said that the hub met their requirements and 97% of customers were satisfied with hub staff.

The scale and impact of services and support available in hubs and libraries is captured in this new strategy, which outlines how the community facilities will continue to help Cardiff residents over the next five years.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lee Bridgeman, said: