Cardiff Car Retailer Named Best in Region at Volvo Awards

A car retailer has been crowned the best in the region in two categories at a national awards ceremony.

The team at Mon Motors Cardiff, on Cardiff Gate Business Park, was awarded the prestigious Ultra Group of the Year accolade at this year’s Volvo Car UK’s Volvo Champions Awards.

The team received the award for consistently surpassing all targets. It was recognised for its commitment to ensuring an informative and premium experience for all customers, with a focus on customer service and satisfaction enabling the retailer to build a “sterling local reputation despite a turbulent economic period”.

The team was also praised for being dedicated to delivering the highest standards for the Volvo brand across the United Kingdom, and for having some of the highest customer and employee retention rates.

Adding to the retailer’s success, team member Ankit Jain was also named Volvo Champion 2024. Ankit was nominated by Gabe Masterson, Head of Business at Mon Motors Cardiff, for his performance in sales and customer experience.

Gabe Masterson, Head of Business at Mon Motors Cardiff, said: