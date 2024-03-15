Cardiff Capital Region Cabinet Chair Completes Charity Cycle Ride to Cannes

Councillor Anthony Hunt, Cabinet Chair of Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) and leader of Torfaen Council, has completed a 4-day cycle ride from Paris to the MIPIM property fair in Cannes, to raise money for charitable projects that transform young lives.

The charities include Cyclists Fighting Cancer, Coram and the Tom Ap Rhys Pryce Memorial Trust. They all work towards improving the lives of young people and children, offering support to those fighting cancer, helping children in the care system, making positive changes to legislation, and running projects to tackle violent street crime by offering young people positive activities and development.

Considered one of the leading global real estate events, this week’s ‘Marche International des Professionals d’Immobilier’ (MIPIM) attracts more than 26,000 participants each year, including 5,000 investors, 4,800 developers, and 500 journalists.

It has become a prominent event in the property and asset investment world, with representatives coming together for networking, learning, and showcasing the skills and potential of their regions.

CCR is holding a series of events across the week, highlighting its investment opportunities, commitment to sustainable development, and its communities. Cllr Hunt was a key member of the CCR delegation seeking to attract investment in the South Wales region.

Discussing the importance of his journey, Cllr Anthony Hunt said: