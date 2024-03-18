Howden Grows Welsh Team With Key Appointments

Howden, the global insurance intermediary group, has welcomed two new appointments to its recently established Swansea team.

Alan Jenkins joins as an Account Executive and will be responsible for delivering insurance solutions to businesses within the commercial sector, specifically those in the transportation and construction trades.

Alan joins with over 40 years’ experience in the industry, with a focus on commercial insurance. He joined the firm from Enterprise Insurance Services (Swansea).

On his appointment, Alan said:

“I’m thrilled to have joined the Howden team in Swansea – it’s so exciting to be part of a new office and it’s a great challenge. I’m looking forward to managing client accounts and providing the best possible service within a great team.”

Howden has also welcomed Lucy Jamieson as Commercial Insurance Executive.

Lucy has joined the firm following 13 years at NFU Mutual and will focus on supporting hospitality, manufacturing, technology and construction firms with their commercial insurance needs.

Lucy said:

“I’m delighted to join Howden at such a pivotal moment of growth and innovation. My enthusiasm for supporting companies through transformative growth journeys aligns perfectly with Howden’s commitment to provide tailored insurance solutions that empower businesses to thrive. I’m eager to make a significant impact as we embark on this exciting chapter, and I look forward to the collective achievements that lie ahead.”

Gary Stevens, Regional Managing Director, added:

“As we continue to grow our presence in South and West Wales, having a great team is of paramount importance. Alan and Lucy are a great addition to the team in Swansea; with over 50 years’ experience between them, they are sure to be an asset to our ever-growing client base. We are excited to have them on board as we expand our operations in the new Swansea office.”

About Howden

Howden is a leading global insurance intermediary group with employee ownership at its heart. Founded in 1994, it operates in 50 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, the USA, Australia and New Zealand, employing 16,000 people and handling $38bn of premium on behalf of clients.

For more information, please visit www.howdengroupholdings.com