Cardiff Business Awards Announces the Winners of 2023!

One of the largest real estate companies in Europe was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Cardiff Award at the 2023 Cardiff Business Awards held on Friday 17th November at the Mercure Hotel.

Landsec Group Plc have been actively involved in the capital for over 40 years and now are the sole owner of St David’s shopping centre, which provides over 1.4 million sq ft of retail and leisure space and over 180 stores, and occupies over one third of the city centre.

The company’s long-standing commitment to embed itself within the Welsh capital goes beyond providing retail and leisure options and has a long-standing commitment to serving the community, particularly supporting local people facing barriers to entering the workforce.

This year saw the ninth Cardiff Business Awards attracting more than 400 people from the best of Cardiff’s Business community. With 77 companies shortlisted, the ceremony handed out a total of 20 awards ranging across all industries.

The highly coveted judge’s choice award of Cardiff Business of the Year 2023, went to Afanti Media. Founded in 1997 by Emyr Afan and Mair Afan Davies, the company has grown from strength to strength expanding their reach now sporting 2 offices in Manchester as well as their Head Office right here in Cardiff to support the organisation as they create content for the likes of BBC, S4C and Channel 4.

Returning as Headline Sponsor of the awards, Darren Stewart, Commercial Director of Euroclad Group said,

“We all thoroughly enjoyed this year’s Cardiff Business Awards. Being caught up in our own day-to-day business we often miss out on discovering and interacting with the others out there who are also key contributors to Cardiff’s standing and economical success. This process has allowed me to meet so many innovative and diverse businesses, all of whom have shown me an immense passion. Having gained insight, and now knowing what these businesses are contributing to our city, they are all winners in my eyes and I give them my best wishes for their continued success.”

Cllr Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff Council said;

“I am delighted that Cardiff Council has once again supported the Cardiff Business Awards in 2023. The awards continue to attract applications from some of the leading sectors in the City, including strong representation from within the creative and digital industries and from SMEs in the city across a wide range of business sectors. Well done to all and I look forward to continuing to follow your success in the future.”

Reflecting on the resounding success of the night, Liz Brookes, Co-Founder of Cardiff Business Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management told us

“The sheer talent of the businesses and entrepreneurs that enter the awards year on year is nothing shy of incredible and we’re incredibly lucky to have such a thriving business community right on our doorstep, they all deserve to be congratulated on their achievements.”

The winners of Cardiff Business Awards 2023 are:

Outstanding Contribution to Cardiff – Landsec Group

Cardiff Business of the Year – Afanti Media

Construction Business of the Year – Rio Architects

Creative Business of the Year – Afanti Media

Digital Business of the Year – Populate Social

Employer of the Year – John Lewis

Entrepreneur of the Year – Rachel Fleri, Specialist Security Co.

Family Business of the Year – Ceaton Security Services

Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year – Hoop Recruitment

Green Business of the Year – FSEW

Innovation Business of the Year – Virtus Tech

International Business of the Year – Conexus DX

Leisure & Hospitality Business of the Year – Fuel Rock Club

Manufacturing Business of the Year – BCB International

Retail Business of the Year – The White Company

SME of the Year – bedigital

Start-Up Business of the Year – Fizz n Flour

Technology Business of the Year – Vindico

Third Sector Organisation of the Year – Cardiff Third Sector Council

Young Business Person of the Year – Ben Miles & Matthew Read, The Clothing Culture

Highly Commended at the Cardiff Business Awards were:

Construction Business of the Year – Lattice Build Technology

Creative Business of the Year – Dragon Post Wales

Family Business of the Year – Ivor Thomas Funerals

Green Business of the Year – Ethical Boutique

Retail Business of the Year – Oliver Bonas

SME of the Year – Bulk Branded

Start-Up Business of the Year – ntitle

The Cardiff Business Awards are organised by Grapevine Event Management and were sponsored and supported by: Euroclad Group, ACT Training, Box UK, Cardiff Council, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Celsa Steel UK, Felicitas Consultancy, FSEW, Heath Windows & Doors, Landsec, Ogi, University of South Wales, Visit Cardiff, Thornbush Hill, Mercure Holland House Hotel, Stills, Business News Wales and Cleartech Live.

Further details of the Cardiff Business Awards, which will return for its 10th birthday in 2024, can be found on the website