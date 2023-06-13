Cardiff Business Awards 2023 Launched!

The prestigious Cardiff Business Awards returns this year to honour businesses that have excelled in the past 12 months and to commemorate their accomplishments at an elegant black-tie dinner.

On Friday November 17th, Mercure Holland House Cardiff will host the celebratory event, bringing together the finest enterprises in the capital.

Moving into it’s ninth year, the Cardiff Business Awards has evolved into a highly regarded platform that showcases business excellence not only in Cardiff but also throughout South Wales. The awards ceremony has become a prominent fixture in the region, recognising the exceptional contributions made by businessmen and businesswomen in various sectors.

In 2022, City Hall played host to the awards where Whisper Cymru was crowned both Creative and Digital Business of the Year as well as taking home the pinnacle award of Cardiff Business of the Year. Now in 2023, the search for Cardiff’s finest businesses resumes, with all Cardiff-based companies invited to submit their entries. The deadline for entry is Monday 11th September.

We are thrilled to announce that Euroclad return as our headline sponsor for this year’s awards. Euroclad Group, a leading international supplier of architectural metal building solutions, brings with it over 40 years of experience in the construction industry.

Darren Stewart, Commercial Director, Euroclad Group said :

“Last year we were excited to sponsor the Cardiff Business Awards, having won the award for International Business of the Year in 2021. The night showcased such outstanding local talent that we were extremely proud to be involved. This year we jumped at the chance to be lead sponsor again to show our ongoing support, not only to this prestigious event, but also to all those local businesses who are working hard to succeed, and be recognised in their own right, as they continue to demonstrate that Cardiff is a thriving business city. Thanks to this ongoing wealth of talent in our capital, its standing in the business world remains as strong as ever. As a local business ourselves we are happy to have this one night to be able to celebrate the other businesses that continue to contribute to our city’s successful growth.”

This year we are also pleased to welcome previous winners Heath Windows & Doors.

Miall Hardwick, Director of Heath Windows & Doors says,

“Here at Heath Windows & Doors we are huge supporters of Cardiff Business Awards. Having been involved with the awards since 2018 and having the privilege of receiving the Highly Commended Award that year as well as winning the Family Business of the year award in 2022, we are honoured to be sponsoring Cardiff Business Awards for the family business category this year and sitting on the panel of judges. “The awards highlight the best businesses in Cardiff and I am excited to be involved in recognising and celebrating their success.”

Cllr Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff Council says:

“Over the years Cardiff Business Awards has been at the forefront of highlighting existing and new innovative businesses that have gone on to make a sustainable contribution to the economies of Cardiff and Wales. Despite challenging economic head winds, I am looking forward to see how our businesses in Cardiff have been able to adjust their business strategies to successfully address these challenges. In the past our businesses have surprised us with their resilience and I am sure this year’s entrants will also provide the judging panel with some great examples of growth and innovation. “As one of the largest business awards celebrations in Wales I am also looking forward to coming together to celebrate the performance of businesses in our capital city.’’

Liz Brookes, co-founder of the Cardiff Business Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, commented:

“We are thrilled to see the awards returning for its 9th year. Cardiff boasts an abundance of accomplishments worth celebrating, and these awards serve as a powerful platform to showcase the achievements of the businesses and entrepreneurs of the city. We are delighted to welcome back our headline sponsor, Euroclad, and also to new sponsors Heath Windows & Doors, I’m really looking forward to working with them both to make the 2023 awards the best ones yet!”

The Cardiff Business Awards 2023 are open to organisations that can demonstrate strong business performance, innovation and exceptional customer experiences on a consistent basis within our Capital City.

The full list of categories available to enter are:

Construction Business of the Year

Creative and Digital Business of the Year

Employer of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Family Business of the Year

Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year

Green Business of the Year

Innovation Business of the Year

International Business of the Year

Leisure, Hospitality Business of the Year

Manufacturing Business of the Year

Retail Business of the Year

SME of the Year

Start-Up Business of the Year

Technology Business of the Year

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

Young Business Person of the Year

Each finalist will be considered for the overall Cardiff Business of the Year 2023 Award. Entries are now open and can be submitted via the Cardiff Business Awards website

Closing date for entries is Monday 11th September, the awards themselves will be held Friday 17th November at Mercure Holland House Hotel, Cardiff.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information on becoming a sponsor of the 2023 Cardiff Business Awards please visit the website for details.