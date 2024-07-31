Cardiff Agency Celebrates Prestigious Accreditation with the Launch of New Campaign

A communications agency in Cardiff is celebrating being the only agency in Wales to receive a prestigious accreditation with the launch of a new campaign.

Golley Slater received the Effectiveness Accreditation from the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) last year in recognition of the impact its work has had in the real world.

The communications agency, which is the largest in Wales, is one of just 30 agencies in the UK to receive the accreditation for its work. The agency has been behind a number of highly recognisable campaigns for clients including the Welsh Government, Transport for Wales, Bluestone National Park Resort and Mitsubishi Motors UK.

The IPA’s Effectiveness Accreditation celebrates agencies that have been able to demonstrate that their work delivers a tangible return on investment for their clients. The accreditation is an endorsement that an agency is dedicated to business effectiveness in both its culture and the work it produces.

“As an agency, we put effectiveness at the heart of everything we do,” said Melanie Fisher, Campaign Marketing Manager at Golley Slater. “It doesn’t matter how creative a campaign is, as marketing professionals we know that our work is only as good as the results it delivers for our clients. “Our teams work hard across advertising, PR, social media and media buying to produce campaigns that are eye-catching, innovative and creative, but most importantly effective. As an agency, our culture is built around a belief in betterness. Measurement and evaluation are built into everything we do, and we are always learning and evolving to ensure our work is as effective as it can possibly be. This accreditation is testament to that.”

Golley Slater campaigns have helped to drive real change across Wales in recent years. The ‘Keep Wales Safe’ campaign saw Wales go from having one of the lowest vaccination rates in the UK to the highest, ‘Talk About Organ Donation’ saw the number of consent rates up to 77% (2.4m people) and the ‘No Second Chances’ campaign for Transport for Wales reduced instances of railway trespass on the Core Valleys Line by 50%.

In celebration of the accreditation, Golley Slater has launched a new campaign to show how effectiveness and creativity can go hand in hand. ‘Beware of Counterfeits’ deviates from a traditional B2B campaign, using humour and an undercover camera style to draw a parallel between counterfeit products and ineffective marketing.

Paul Williams, Creative Director at Golley Slater, said,

“We’re incredibly proud to be the only agency in Wales awarded with the Effectiveness Accreditation. This is recognition at an industry level that our work does exactly what it’s supposed to do – whether that’s driving sales, raising awareness or bringing about behaviour change. “We know that humour is an incredibly effective marketing tool. Customers are significantly more likely to buy from brands that use humour in their marketing, but it’s something we often find as an agency that businesses are hesitant to embrace. So, we decided to lead by example and create a campaign of our own.”

Dave Abbott, Creative Director, added,

“We wanted to create a campaign that would celebrate our achievements as an agency, while also tapping into current marketing trends. Our campaign proves that B2B marketing doesn’t have to be dry or overly serious – using humour and a bit of satire to demonstrate both effectiveness and creativity, highlighting the authenticity and quality that Golley Slater stands for.”

The ‘Beware of Counterfeits’ campaign will run from 23rd July to 2nd September. Alongside the undercover-style advert, promotional materials will include a range of content designed to provide businesses with small doses of wisdom from experts within the agency to help them make their campaigns more effective.

For more information about the campaign and Golley Slater’s IPA Effectiveness Accreditation, please visit https://www.golleyslater.com/about/ipa-effectiveness-accredited-golley-slater/