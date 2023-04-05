Cardiff 10K Returns to the Welsh Capital

Run 4 Wales (R4W), Wales’s leading mass participation events company, has today announced that the historic Cardiff 10K has been added to its portfolio of world-class events.

The race, which was established by Welsh charity Kidney Wales in 1985, will return on Sunday 3rd September 2023. The revival of this iconic event will give thousands of runners the opportunity to take to the streets at the heart of the Welsh capital.

R4W, which recently announced an innovative new partnership with London Marathon Events, will use its expertise to grow the race into one of the UK’s largest distance events, whilst seeking to increase its social impact, especially in broadening further the diversity of participation and inspiring more children to become active.

The 2023 CDF 10K will take runners on a sightseeing tour of the city, with highlights including Cardiff Castle and the Principality Stadium. The race will journey through the heart of central Cardiff, before crossing the River Taff and heading towards the leafy suburb of Pontcanna and the grade 2 listed parkland of Llandaff and Pontcanna Fields. Runners will then pass Sophia Gardens, the home of Welsh cricket, before a grandstand finish in the Edwardian Civic Centre.

Kidney Wales will become the lead charity of the event, with runners able to join #TeamKW to help raise vital funds for those living with chronic kidney disease in Wales, joining other partners supporting the event including HIGH5, Brecon Carreg and Bridgend Ford.

Run 4 Wales Chief Executive, Matt Newman, commented:

“We are delighted to be bringing this historic race back to the streets of the Welsh capital. Cardiff is a wonderful place to host running events, with a growing reputation across the UK and internationally. “The race is well placed in the calendar for those looking to train for the distance for the first time over the spring and summer months, as well as those using it as a stepping-stone as they prepare for the Cardiff Half Marathon, which celebrates its 20th birthday in October. We look forward to putting on a memorable event for the city and using our experience to offer a world-class event experience.”

Ross Evans, Managing Director of Kidney Wales, commented:

“We are thrilled to be working with Run 4 Wales over the coming years to secure the return of the CDF 10K to our capital city. For many years, this event has enabled us to support thousands of kidney patients through their lifelong kidney journey. “This partnership will help us continue our life changing work to those in need through the return and future growth of this much-loved race. We are extremely grateful for the continued support of the running community and urge those looking to run when the race returns in September 2023 to fundraise for Kidney Wales.”

Registration for the 2023 race is now open, with an early bird offer available for those signing up by 1 May, offering a £5 saving. Those opting to raise money for Kidney Wales can enter for just £1, when pledging to raise just £120.

You can sign up or find out more at www.cardiff10K.cymru.