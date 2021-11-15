Capital Law Announces Promotions for 11 Lawyers

Commercial law firm, Capital Law, has announced promotions for 11 of its lawyers. Two become partners, two senior associates, and seven associates.

The new partners, Lucy Emanuel and Céline Jones, are both commercial disputes lawyers.

Lucy Emanuel, who joined the firm five years ago, specialises in professional negligence, professional indemnity, regulatory compliance, and data protection. She recently settled a £multi-million claim against directors for wrongful trading and is advising on a related claim in negligence against auditors and accountants.

Céline Jones joined Capital in 2019. She has over ten years’ experience in cross-border litigation, and specialises in contract disputes, unfair prejudice claims, and breach of covenants. Céline is also the Honorary Consul of France in Cardiff and the co-founder and Chair of Le Club, a Franco-Welsh Business Forum which aims to stimulate networking, partnership development and trading opportunities between organisations with French and Welsh links.

The new senior associates are Jonathan Walsh – an employment lawyer with niche expertise in education law – and Jordan Thomas – who since training at Capital has specialised in private equity, venture capital, and corporate governance.

Newly promoted associates include Kellsey Logue, Tod Davies, Carrie Gwyther, Clare Good, Rebecca Mahon, Angharad Jones and David Goodway.

Elin Pinnell, Managing Partner at Capital Law, said: