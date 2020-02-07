Calls on UK Government to ‘Stop Dragging its Feet’ On APD Powers for Wales

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans has called on the UK Government to devolve Air Passenger Duty (APD) to Wales following the announcement of a UK review into APD and regional air connectivity.

In September 2019 the UK Government announced its decision to block the devolution of APD to Wales despite the cross party Welsh Affairs Committee recommending full devolution to Wales by 2021. The devolution of APD has also been supported by all parties represented in the Senedd.

With unanimous support from aviation, tourism and business sectors across Wales the Finance Minister is now calling on the UK Government to ‘get on with devolving APD to Wales’.

Rebecca Evans said:

“There is no good reason not to put Wales on an equal footing with Scotland and Northern Ireland in terms of Air Passenger Duty. The time has come for the UK Government to stop dragging its feet so that these decisions can be made in Wales. “There is a compelling evidence base and cross party support for a move that would bring significant economic benefits to Wales. “We have the chance to grow our economy and reduce journeys to airports within a system that meets Wales’s needs – but we cannot make that a reality until the UK Government gets on with devolving APD.”

Economy and Transport Minister Ken Skates added: