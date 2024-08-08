Calls for Changes to Tax System Which is ‘Crushing Freelancers’

Four in five freelancers believe that Government tax policies are harming their businesses.

A survey of nearly 600 freelancers also suggested that more than half of freelancers are less confident about their businesses’ prospects over the coming year than they were in the past 12 months.

The findings, published by IPSE – the self-employed association – found that 54% of freelancers are now less confident in their own businesses for the next 12 months compared to the previous year, with just 21% reporting that their confidence had increased.

Four in five (79%) cited Government tax policy as having a negative impact on their business, outranking economic concerns as the top factor affecting business performance.

The survey is the latest edition of IPSE’s quarterly Freelancer Confidence Index for Q2 2024. Run quarterly, the index has tracked freelancers’ attitudes to the performance of the economy and their businesses for over a decade.

Meanwhile, just under half (48%) of freelancers reported having less confidence in the UK’s economic outlook for the coming year compared to the past 12 months – down from 63% in findings from Q1 2024.

IPSE’s Director of Policy Andy Chamberlain said: